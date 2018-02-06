Golfer Josh to play in prestigious US event

A former Penicuik High School student will join a group of young East Lothian Young golfers for a special event which was once played in by world no.1 Dustin Johnson.

Josh Grahame (17) is among ten players will be flying the flag for the East Lothian Junior League in the “Winternational” competition at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

The event has been running for 24 years and Josh and the team will be competing with many other players from US schools. The prestigious event gave world-class golfers such as Johnson and two other major winners Webb Simpson and Jason Dufner the platform to make their way in the sport.

Dave Warren, secretary of the East Lothian league, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young players to experience different types of golf courses to those traditional links courses we find in “ Scotland’s Golf Coast” and to mix with players and coaches from schools in the USA.

“It is something we hope to do annually if there is more funding available. Together with Ric Foulner, the captain elect of Tantallon Golf Club and their long time Junior Convenor, we are delighted to be co-leading this group of young people, who will have many new experiences whilst there, make many new friends, and see the long-term opportunities which the game of golf can provide.

“On this occasion our team is comprised only of boys, who were all selected from the Orders of Merit based on our league fixtures, or from outstanding performances in our other competitions. There are already plans to take a girls’ team on a similar trip on a future occasion.”

The goup will also play a match against Pinecrest High School and, in total, they will play nine rounds of golf in nine days, as well as having access to excellent practice facilities and short courses. Two of these rounds will be over Pinehurst No 2, which has hosted three US Opens, most recently when Martin Kaymer won in 2014, and a Ryder Cup.