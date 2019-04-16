Great day out at Musselburgh Races

There will be Easter Saturday Royal thrills at Musselburgh Racecourse as the acclaimed raceday is back for a third year running on Saturday.

Racing enthusiasts and those in search of a great day out over the holiday weekend will enjoy an Easter spectacular of first-class racing including the prestigious £100,000 Queen’s Cup highlight and the renowned Scottish Sprint Cup.

Proving an ideal destination for couples, friends and groups looking for an Easter get together with a difference, there will also be live music from Funkwagen & entertainment and an array of exciting street food stalls to tempt and tease not to mention drinks destinations including the Edinburgh Gin Tipple Trailer.

Want to make a real group occasion of it? Then snap up one of the exclusive Yurts for a real VIP experience. For those looking to bring the little ones, families are looked after too with a dedicated kids zone featuring the return of the hugely popular Easter Bunny, game stalls, fairground rides for all ages and face painting.

The best bit is kids under 17 are free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets cost £30. Children 17 & under go FREE when accompanied by an adult.