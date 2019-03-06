Great turnout for Lasswade Road Race

Congratulations to all the runners who took part in the 2019 Lasswade AAC Ten Mile Road Race.

It is a notoriously tough course, but that did not deter any of the 280+ runners, all of whom completed the course.

Lasswade Road Race winner Adam Gray (picture: Keith Long)

After the unfortunate cancellation of last year’s event, due to a snow bound course, it was a strong turnout.

In stark contrast to this time last year, the sun was out on the day, albeit accompanied by the wind. Starting out in Carnethie Street, Rosewell the course rises and falls through Roslin Glen and into Auchendinny.

It then passes Rosslylee before the runners start to make their way back to Rosewell and the finish line.

Men’s race winner Adam Gray, of Penicuik Harriers, completed the course in a fantastic time of 57.04.

Lasswade Road Race women's winner Lisa MacDonald (picture: Keith Kong)

On such a demanding course he ran superbly, finishing strongly to better second place finisher Chris Poxton, Corstorphine AAC, by 24 seconds.

Not far behind in third was Fife AC runner, Rory Scott, finishing in a time of 59.32s.

It was a particularly good day for Penicuik Harriers with three runners finishing in the top ten (Adam Gray 1st, Ritchie Thomson 6th and; John Gibbs 10th) to ensure top spot in the Men’s Team category.

Second place in the men’s Team Category was Corstorphine followed by Portobello Running Club.

In the women’s category it was Lisa McDonald who took top spot, with another impressive time of 65.01 making her winner of the First Female and First Female Vet prizes.

Second woman home was Lasswade AC runner Amy Frankland, coming home in 66.23s. In third place was Megan Wright of Hunters Bog Trotters, finishing in a time of 67.42.

In the Women’s Team competition Penicuik Harriers first three runners, Gemma Towersey, Jann Dawson

and Edite Gailite, matched the achievements of their Male compatriots taking first place.

Second place went to Portobello Running Club, with Lasswade AC finishing just behind in third.

A full list of the winners, in each of the different age categories, can be found on the Lasswade AC website: http://www.lasswade-ac.org.uk.