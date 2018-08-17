Ladies celebrate 50 years at Loanhead BC

Loanhead Bowling Club ladies celebrated their golden jubilee anniversary last Saturday in some style.

One of the founder lady members Myrle Minors (94) (pictured with club president Maree Notman) blew out the birthday candles to begin the celebrations.

One of the founder lady members Myrle Minors (94) (pictured with club president Maree Notman) blew out the birthday candles to begin the 50-year celebrations at Loanhead Bowling Club

The ladies enjoyed a day of Aussie Pairs before a buffet and entertainment at night.

The club, one of the oldest in Midlothian, also raised funds for a vital roof repair and would like to thank local businesses for their support in providing great prizes.

Maree, a club member for 42 years, said it was a great honour to be part of a fantastic day.