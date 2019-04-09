Lasswade 19-22 Glasgow Accies: Relegated Reds finish with defeat

Neither side had much at stake barring pride in this, their final game of the season. Glasgow Accies are safe till next season in the middle of the table, while Lasswade’s relegation fate was sealed last week at Preston Lodge.

The wet ball and soft going made it more of a day for the forwards and they slugged it out between the 22s without troubling the scoreboard. Time ticked over into the second quarter and it was more forward play by Lasswade that broke the stalemate as Calum Sinclair forced his way over the line wide out.

With the momentum on their side Lasswade were immediately on the attack again. The ball was opened out to the backs for once and Blair Smith sliced through the Accies line and had Lamont on his shoulder for the offload and finish in the corner. Matt Smith’s conversion found its target to make it 12-0 for the hosts.

Accies bounced back and set up a scrum in front of the post, whipping the ball out to the wing for Macewen to open their account beside the posts for his own conversion.

Lasswade restored their 12-point lead almost as a catch and drive from a line out deep inside their 22 allowed Lamond to force his way over the line and Smith added the two.

19-7 looked set to be the half time score but Accies had other ideas as Macewen and Greggian scored quick tries in as many minutes to level the score at 19-19 after Macewen’s conversion.

As conditions worsened the second half became a dour affair with handling and other errors predominating. With 10 minutes left Accies used a penalty to take a three-point lead and succeed in denying any scoring opportunity to the opponents for the remainder of the game, restricting them to a loser’s bonus point.

Howe of Fife are the only side between Lasswade and the bottom of the table. They still have two games to play but the form book would say that they are unlikely to improve their position.