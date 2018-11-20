Lasswade 29-7 GHK: Reds gain back-to-back wins

Having finally broken their duck – and raised their hopes and ambitions – against Preston Lodge last week, Lasswade needed to maintain the momentum.

GHK offered that possibility having recorded just four wins in their opening 11. However, they included a 48-15 caning of Lasswade in the season’s opening week and a win with six of the 11 points in total scored at Glasgow Accies the previous Saturday, so they too were looking for back-to-back wins.

Lasswade prevailed this time scoring four unanswered tries and being 29-0 ahead until GHK earned a consolation try with just minutes to spare.

With just seven minutes gone Lasswade turned over a ruck on half-way and set Lamont off down the right wing. Stopped on the 22, Wilson was at his shoulder to finish wide out and Smith converted.

As the half-hour approached Lasswade penetrated the GHK 22 and used a penalty to set up a 5 metre lineout and the catch and drive proved reliable with Greig being credited with the five points and Smith made it 14-0. Smith added another penalty to end the period at 17-0 ahead.

Four minutes into the second half the hosts scored their third try which was a thing of great simplicity. A scrum five metres out and a switch pass from Clarke to Wilson opened a well angled road to the line for the centre but Smith ended his run of ten goal kicks as the conversion slipped past the uprights.

GHK were kept on the back foot mostly by close order forward play in which a recalled Blair Smith stood out enough to earn Lasswade’s player of the match. With six minutes of normal time remaining GHK were rewarded with a try from Campbell which he himself converted.

They continued in catch-up mode for the last few minutes but could not add to their tally.

This Saturday provides a strong test of this when they travel to Peebles. Most significantly they are unbeaten at home. Kick-off 2pm.