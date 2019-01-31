Lasswade 33-0 Whitecraigs: Reds score valuable win in relegation fight

Lasswade gave Whitecraigs their first win of the season back in October in a close encounter separated only by one penalty.

With just four more wins and a draw since then including a home shading out of Glasgow Accies last week, the East Renfrewshire side are not totally clear of the relegation zone and represented a must-win target for Lasswade in their diminishing opportunities to avoid the drop.

In an outstanding game of both defence and attack the hosts whitewashed the opposition with five tries and four conversions.

Gladstone broke through to the ‘Craig’s line to open the scoring with just 70 seconds on the clock. Matt Smith made it 7-0 from wide out. A neat switch move between Burns and Wilson gave the latter the angle to stroll in under the posts for an easy Smith conversion, and 14-0 carried through the remaining 15 minutes of the first period.

In the 54th minute it was Lasswade’s turn to score again when a series of rucks set Arnot up to barge over wide out but still within Smith’s range.

As the hour ticked by Lasswade used a penalty to set a scrum 15 metres out and moved the ball smartly to Lamont on the right wing who showed his pace to round his opposite number and touch down in the corner for the bonus point try – Smith judged the conversion to perfection.

Whitecraigs strung some possession and territory together but a break out and speculative cross field kick by Smith enabled Lamont to gather the ball and force his way past two defenders for his second try near the corner flag. Only the upright stopped Smith from making it five out of five conversions.

In what has been a dismal and frustrating season a five try bonus win was made all the sweeter by being a shut-out as well.

It leaves Lasswade second from bottom, one point below GHK and five clear of Howe although the latter have a game in hand.

Having played both of these teams Lasswade are not in full control of their own destiny.