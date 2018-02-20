Lasswade 47-5 West of Scotland

West are struggling this season and travelled to Lasswade with just five wins from their fifteen games.

Lasswade on the other hand have only lost three from their thirteen to date and, with three wins under their belts since the Dumfries debacle, are well placed at second and well on their way to a full recovery. All the odds were in the hosts’ favour and it turned out to be a pretty one-sided affair.

The visitors held out for fifteen minutes but then Cook stepped through their line and had Wilson in close support for the offload and finish beside the posts and Bell added the two. Wilson looked pretty sharp and hungry throughout the game and went on to notch up two more tries and Lasswade’s player of the match.

Lasswade had the edge in the set scrums. This was fully demonstrated early in the second quarter when they pushed over a five metre scrum and Quigley claimed the points.

The first half was nearly over before Wilson found his own gap on half way and jinked round or speeded past defenders to touch down near the posts for Bell to bring up the 19-0. Twelve minutes into the second half, Lamont exploited a gap in the West line and darted through with the omnipresent Wilson on his shoulder to take the offload. The wide out touch down didn’t faze Bell who made it a seven-pointer.

After a series of rucks on the line, McKenzie barged through to set up another conversion by Bell.

Just a few minutes later West were in trouble again when Elliot who ran into the 22 and had plenty of support with Clark being the last handler and next try scorer and Bell was on target again – 40-0.

Just as the home support were beginning to speculate on a half-century granny the West fifteen put this hope to bed by driving up the left wing and a deft grubber kick brought up their only try,

Lasswade immediately restored the differential with a try by Matt Smith and Bell’s sixth conversion.