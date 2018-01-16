Lasswade 7-0 GHK: Narrow win sees Lasswade move to third

Craig Quigley scored the only try of the game as Lasswade moved back into third following a narrow 7-0 victory over GHK in the BT National Division 2.

GHK were hovering above the bottom third of the table with just four wins but these included a 40-24 score in Lasswade’s away leg. A similar thumping of Preston Lodge last week had further raised their spirits.

By contrast, their hosts needed to bounce back from the five-try whitewash at Dumfries. Mackenzie and Tiffney started and recalled to the back row were Blair Smith and James Elliot. Elliot used the opportunity to earn Lasswade’s Player of the Match.

There was plenty of exciting rugby throughout the first half but without troubling the scorer. There were also several penalties for both sides but all but one of them were tapped or used to gain ground. GHK’s one shot at goal drifted wide.

The question of who had the best defence continued unresolved. In the absence of other scoring opportunities, Lasswade took a couple of shots at goal when the penalties were close enough but Bell’s usually reliable boot didn’t find the target.

As the hour ticked by, fitness and the relative strengths of the substitutes bench became the main issues and Lasswade proved superior in both counts.

With barely more than ten minutes to go, having been held up over the line, Lasswade used their dominance of the set scrum to push the five metre reset over the line for Quigley to claim the touch-down and Bell converted.

A penalty award in stoppage time gave GHK one last chance to kick for position but touch was missed and Ritchie was happy to punt the ball into touch and end the game.

Lasswade are off to Whitecraigs this Saturday where their hosts have just one win from 11 and appear to be the most likely candidates for the remaining single relegation spot. Kick-off 2.00pm.