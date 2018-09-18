Lifetime award for Dalkeith tennis ace John

A tennis player who is now into his eighties was presented with a lifetime achievement award at Dalkeith Tennis Club’s 130th anniversary celebrations on September 8.

John Duncan (85), who is still playing, is a lifelong tennis fan and was given a water colour painting by member Pam Forbes.

In the picture above from left to right are George Archibald, Clare Smith, Bill Fearnley, Wendy Macmillan, John Duncan and Ben Bowman, aged 5.

The day at the Cemetery Road club was hailed as a great success with young and old playing and demonstrating that it is a sport for all ages.