A new bowling star emerged at Rosslyn Bowling Club last Sunday, as Magnus Tait became the youngest ever bowler to win the Bovril Cup.

Magnus (8) was partnered alongside Dougie Todman and they defeated Alex Finlay and Donald Bain in the final.

The Bovril Cup was donated to the club in 1894 by the creator of Bovril – one of football fans’ favourite drinks – Bovril Johnston, who originated from Roslin.

The club would like to congratulate not only the winners but everybody who came along on the day.