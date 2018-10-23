Midlothian cue-man Fernie clinches Scottish Pool Championship

Talented Midlothian pool player Ross Fernie secured his first Championship title success by winning the Scottish Open Pool Championship on October 14.

Fernie (28) from Rosewell, produced an impressive performance seeing off the challenge of 127 other players competing for a share of the £10,400 prize fund at the Players’ Lounge in Falkirk.

Fernie defeated Glasgow’s Scott Ross 10-8 in the final and he couldn’t his delight after securing his maiden Championship triumph.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. I always seem to get a decent run in this event but just fall short so to actually get over the line and win it is unreal.”

Fernie showed his title credentials by winning two games at the Corner Pocket in Dalkeith last month to overcome a tough qualifying section and book his place in the final stage. The Midlothian cue-man won his opening two matches before defeating Uddingston’s John Owen in his first match on Sunday morning, coming from 6-3 down to secure an 8-7 victory. Another two victories earned Fernie a place in the semi-final where he emerged a 9-7 winner over fellow Scotland Internationalist, Marc Fleming (Dundee).

In the final, Fernie was in great form and got himself 9-6 in front only for Scott to close the gap to 9-8 and just when the match looked like it was going to go to a decider, the Glaswegian missed, leaving Fernie a simple black which he pocketed to secure the title and a cheque for £2000.

Fernie said: “I felt good in the final until I went 9-6 up and the pressure hit me like a train.

“I thought I had blown it when I missed a good chance when 9-8 up, but thankfully I managed to fall over the line.”

Two of Fernie’s greatest supporters there to see Ross lift the title were Brian York and Jenny Lawson, who own the Corner Pocket Club where Ross plays and who also sponsor him to play in the events.

It has been a great year for Fernie, who juggles playing on the Scottish and UK pool circuits with a full-time job as a driver. This season he won his first Scottish ranking title earlier this year, which has taken him up to number three in the Scottish rankings.

He said: “Winning my first Scottish ranking event was great, but to win this one is just brilliant. I have so many people to thank. Jenny and Brian have done so much, which I am hugely grateful for, but also Ronnie Ferrier, who sadly died a few years ago. Ronnie did lots for pool in Midlothian, but he was hugely supportive of me when I was starting out.”

Fernie will now turn his attention to the World Championships next month, where he will represent Scotland in East Yorkshire.