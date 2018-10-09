Midlothian racer Colin Noble announces Asia dates ahead of big month

Midlothian racing driver Colin Noble will be having no offseason as he will be competing in this year’s Asian Le Man Series with Ecurie Ecosse/Nielsen Racing.

The announcement was made ahead of a big month for the 22-year-old.

The four-round pan-Asian series will see Noble take on four new circuits from November to January.

With the team, he will race in a familiar Ligier JS P3 in the series’ hotly-contested LMP3 class along with regular LMP3 Cup teammate, Tony Wells.

Noble has been in impressive form, scoring race wins in both the LMP3 Cup Championship and the Michelin Le Mans Cup, as well as two podiums with the team in the European Le Mans Series.

The Penicuik racer is within grasp of winning his second UK LMP3 Cup Championship in consecutive seasons with the final race at Silverstone this weekend.

A win in that fixture would be a huge confidence boost heading into the final rounds of both the Michelin Le Mans Cup and European Le Mans Series, which take place at the Algarve Circuit at Portimao, Portugal later this month.

However, Noble won’t have much down time before he is back in action again.

The opening round of the Asian series is set to take place at the Shanghai International Circuit in China, the meeting running from November 23-25.

Noble said: “I’m really excited to be racing in the Asian Le Mans Series with Ecurie Ecosse / Nielsen Racing.

“It’s great to be sharing a car with Tony who I’ve been racing with in Britain this year; we’re well placed in the LMP3 Cup points standings with one round to go.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to experience and learn four new circuits, it will be great overall experience for both Tony and myself and Ecurie Ecosse / Nielsen Racing.

“I’ve got lots of sim time booked in before we leave, and with it being a two-driver line-up there will be a lot of track time.

“That’s the real appeal here, adding lots of track time to my winter schedule, which will help me prepare for the 2019 season.”

Wells’ form has been impressive too, winning races regularly with Noble in LMP3 Cup with Ecurie Ecosse.

In addition to that, he also has an LMP3 class win to his name in the European Le Mans Series this year.

The news follows last week’s announcement from the team that Christian Olsen and Nick Adcock would also be competing in its other Ligier JS P3.