Midlothian Sports Awards: Ronnie Duncan, Hannah Darling and other stars honoured

Sportsmen and women were recognised for their outstanding achievements this year at the annual Midlothian Sport Awards last Friday.

And, with 2018 being the Year of the Young People, it was befitting that the up and coming stars stole the show.

Golfer Hannah Darling (15) took the title of the Junior Sports Personality of the Year at the event held at Newbattle Campus. Hannah enjoyed title success in her inaugural Girls Under 16 Open Championship at Fulford in England earlier this year.

The triumph added to the Broomieknowe player’s burgeoning reputation and collection of trophies following a treble of domestic titles claimed in 2017.

The Junior Team of the Year went to Paradykes Primary School boys’ football team after they clinched the Primary Schools’ Scottish Cup.

Paradykes Primary defied the odds at Toryglen, in the shadow of Hampden, on May 30 to win the tournament in emphatic fashion after a 4-1 win over Prestwick outfit Heathfield Primary.

Paradykes teacher and football coach Andy McArthur told the Advertiser at the time: “I was so proud of the boys as they were exceptional in every game during the final, and it meant so much to them to win the Cup.”

Midlothian councillor Derek Milligan said: “A huge congratulations to all of our winners.

“You really are a credit to the county. You are an inspiration to all of us and hopefully many more sporting heroes are coming up through the ranks thanks to your example.”

The Lothian Special Olympics Team went home with the prize of Senior Team of the Year.

Kayleigh Kerr took home Coach of the Year title for her work teaching trampoline. Kayleigh is a senior coach with the City of Edinburgh Trampoline Club and she has been involved in the sport for 25 years.

Three other club gymnasts received Junior Sports Personality Rising Star awards – Leah Borthwick, Kelly Wynne and Crawford Greig.

The Senior Sports Personality Award went to Bonnyrigg bowler Ronnie Duncan, whose fantastic debut performance at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games saw him claim two gold medals in the men’s triples and fours.

In May, Duncan told the Advertiser: “It was a fantastic experience, to get two gold medals in my first games was certainly above expectations. It happened so fast, you almost have to pinch yourself.”

Meanwhile, Hollie Fullerton was named Volunteer of the Year for her work in netball and disability sport while footballer Thomas Yuill was honoured for his Services to Local Sport.

A full list of the winners, those commended, rising stars and those shortlisted are below:

Junior Sports Personality: Winner: Hannah Darling – golf

Commendations: Ruby Quinn – baton twirling and Ellie Russell – gymnastics

Rising star awards: Crawford Greig, Leah Borthwick, Duncan Hand, Katie Stocks, Daniel Givan and Kelly Wynne

Senior Sports Personality: Winner: Ronnie Duncan – bowling

Commendations: Carol-Anne Seez – archery and Zoe Winthrop – ski cross

Shortlisted: Stacey McDougall, Ronnie Duncan, Carol-Anne Seez, Georgia Yuill and Zoe Winthrop

Senior Team Award: Winner: Lothian Special Olympics Team

Junior Team Award: Winner: Paradykes PS

Coach of the Year: Winner: Kayleigh Kerr – trampoline

Shortlisted: Thomas Yuill – football

Services to Local Sport: Winner: Thomas Yuill – football

Volunteer of the Year: Winner: Hollie Fullerton – netball and disability sport

Shortlisted: Alan Borthwick and Mark Taylor