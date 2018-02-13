Noble sets sights on racing treble

Racing driver Colin Noble has said he cannot wait to get the season underway as he begins his quest for a historic treble and qualification to the World Endurance Championship in 2019.

Noble (21) from Penicuik enjoyed a successful campaign last year, helping the Ecurie Ecosse team to claim the title honours in the LMP3 Cup, securing seven race wins in total and finishing second in the Le Mans Cup.

That position has earned the Midlothian driver a crack at the European Le Mans Series – a feeder competition for the World Endurance Championship, which includes the Le Mans 24 hour race and is part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport alongside the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix.

Noble will also be hoping to help the team defend their LMP3 Cup crown which he and team owner and driver Alasdair McCaig delivered last year, whilst going one better than Noble and Tony Wells in the Le Mans Cup this season as part of a triple-pronged attack.

In the Le Mans Series Noble will be joined by Danish team-mate Christian Olsen and British driver Alex Kapadia, who is very familiar to the team having competed with them last year.

Maiden success in the competition would see them qualify for the World Endurance Championship next year.

In the Le Mans Cup it’s a return of the all Scottish line-up with McCaig partnering Noble once again after their LMP3 Cup success last season.

The driver announcements for this season’s LMP3 Cup will be announced shortly.

However, there is a lot of racing to be done before then with the first event in Le Mans Series beginning at Le Castellet in France on April 15.

A further five races will be held throughout the season including at Silverstone in the UK on August 18 and Colin can’t wait to get started.

He said: “I am delighted to be racing for Ecurie Ecosse Nielsen Racing again this year following a very successful 2017.

“I’m looking forward to partnering Christian and Alex in ELMS and continuing my partnership with Alasdair moving into the Le Mans Cup this season.

“I’m really excited and can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Team-mate McCaig said: “The team has really got some momentum behind it right now and it is fantastic to be participating in three championships across Europe.

“We have three sets of top driver line-ups for the up and coming season and we will be looking to carry our success forward from last season.”

Colin is the son of Colin Noble Snr, a former championship winning racing driver and director of Midlothian car dealership, Alex F Noble and Son.

The local race ace started his karting career in 2008 aged 12 and won the British Championship a year later.

Following further seasons in karting, he stepped up to the inaugural Radical SR1 UK Cup in 2013, chalking up seven wins over eight rounds with one second place.

A move to single-seaters followed in 2014 when he joined MGR Motorsport to compete in the Formula Renault Championship, securing three podium places.

Remaining with MGR, he then embarked on the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup, finishing tenth overall in a strong field.

He then moved onto the International GT Open championship with the Radical factory in 2016, again claiming victories and multiple podiums.