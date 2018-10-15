Noble ‘thrilled’ to win back-to-back trophies

Penicuik racing driver Colin Noble clinched his second successive LMP3 Cup trophy after a second-placed finish at Silverstone last weekend.

The Ecurie Ecosse Nielsen Team of Noble (22) and Tony Wells just needed a fifth place finish to become champions at a rain swept Silverstone last Saturday. However, the rising star from Midlothian and Wells evaded trouble after qualifying fifth on the grid, grabbing second place on the final lap to confirm their destiny as champions.

A delighted Noble said: “We just needed fifth position to secure the title so that’s why I was a little bit cautious in traffic.

“It was a good race and a tight battle from start to finish, but we had a championship in mind so, if a chance appeared, we thought it through.

“I’m obviously thrilled to have won the LMP3 Cup Championship for the second year in succession and thanks must go to all my sponsors, especially Merit Holdings, for their continued support and helping make it all possible.”

His partner Wells added: “I just wanted to stroke the car round without getting involved in any trouble.

“It had loads of pace and if only I’d qualified better then we could have had a better run.

“The car had that pace but I couldn’t make a lunge without needing more commitment. It’s great to win a P3 championship.”

The final race (round 12) at Silverstone, which was scheduled for the Sunday, was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The victory was a real confidence boost for Noble heading into the final rounds of both the Michelin Le Mans Cup and European Le Mans Series, which take place at the Algarve Circuit at Portimao, Portugal at the end of this month.

Noble won’t have much time to take stock of what he has achieved this season before he is back in action again. The Penicuik driver has signed up for the Asian series, with the opening round to take place at the Shanghai International Circuit in China from November 23-25.