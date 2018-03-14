Peebles 27-7 Lasswade

Lasswade’s hope of promotion to the National League Division One suffered a blow when they were beaten 27-7 by Peebles last Saturday.

The hosts came to this fixture with seven wins from 12 reflected in their position in the middle of the table: almost certainly out of the promotion race but also well clear of relegation.

Lasswade on the other hand were on a run of four wins and aiming to maintain their second place.

This defeat was obviously something a setback to Lasswade’s promotion hopes especially as Hamilton and Dumfries both won and leapfrog Lasswade into second and third place respectively both on 55 points to Lasswade’s 52.

Kirkcaldy continued to march on and look likely to be confirmed as champions with a couple of games still to play.

Some snow clearing had taken place in the morning to confirm a playable pitch but very soft underfoot while overhead the grey sky leaked off but mostly on throughout the game with the temperature in single figures. Conditions were not going to favour and open handling game and that proved to be the case.

Peebles took early advantage from a Lasswade offside and slotted the penalty to go three ahead. Playing a similar forward-weighted game to their visitors the hosts on the day were better at it and after just 12 minutes a short range catch and drive set up rucks on the Lasswade line and their standoff darted in beside the posts and added the easy conversion.

Much of the remainder of the first half was slugged out between the 22’s with cold hands and a slippery ball causing most stoppages. A tackle off the ball late in the half extended the home lead to 13-0.

Lasswade started the second half in more determined fashion and some hard grind earned them a try though Graham and a conversion by Bell narrowed the gap to six points.

With both sides struggling with the heavy conditions the hour mark was passed before a Lasswade handling error on half way set up a kick and chase back to their own line which Peebles narrowly won and the conversion opened the gap back to 13 points.

Lasswade switched into catch-up rugby mode and showed some signs of getting back into at least losers’ bonus territory but determined and often last-ditch defending kept them out.

Six minutes into stoppage time the matter was finally put beyond any doubt when another dropped ball was snapped up by the Peebles number seven and he had a relatively unobstructed route to the posts to set up the final score of 27-7.

Super Saturday supersedes most league rugby this weekend so Lasswade’s next match is at home to Biggar on 24 March, kicking off at 3pm.