Penicuik driver Colin Noble announces plans for new season

Penicuik racing driver Colin Noble will once again double up his European campaign with a full-season effort in the Michelin Le Mans Cup alongside his already announced return to the European Le Mans Series (ELMS)

Rising star Noble, who won the last two Michelin Le Mans Cup races in 2018 alongside Alasdair McCaig and finished second in the championship in 2017 and 2018, remains with Nielsen Racing but with two important changes to the effort for 2019.

He’ll have a new team-mate in the Le Mans Cup but a very familiar one as his regular ELMS co-pilot and driving partner in taking the 2018 UK LMP3 Championship, Tony Wells, steps aboard for the season. This means the pair are now confirmed for both ELMS and Le Mans Cup.

Equally significantly, they’ll be racing in a brand new Norma M30-Nissan LMP3 car, Noble and the team opting to switch from the Ligier JS P3 that they have campaigned over the past two seasons after positive testing results with the new car over the winter.

It all adds up to a very significant challenge for Noble in the ELMS-supporting Michelin Le Mans Cup. The six-round calendar will see Noble get plenty of track time at world-famous circuits, including a doubleheader of 55-minute ‘Road To Le Mans’ races around the full Le Mans 24 Hours circuit in race week, the second of which takes place in front of 250,000 people on the morning of the 24 Hours itself.

The Michelin Le Mans Cup gets underway at Paul Ricard Circuit in Southern France on April 13 before visiting Monza (Italy) Le Mans, Barcelona, Spa-Francorchamps and the Algarve Circuit in Portugal. Michelin Le Mans Cup sees LMP3 and GT3 cars competing with squads of two drivers apiece over a two-hour race (plus the two 55-minute races at Le Mans).

His parallel European Le Mans Series campaign sees him racing an LMP3 car in six four-hour races. Colin will contest that championship as part of a two-driver squad with Tony Wells.

Noble said: “We had a good 2018 with results coming steadily as the season progressed, with wins in the UK and in Le Mans Cup and with podiums in the European and Asian Le Mans Series.

“With the changes we have made, we are aiming to be as competitive as possible in 2019 both in the ELMS and in Le Mans Cup.

“Strong results and a huge amount of racing time in the car build both performance and confidence and both Tony and I are raring to go for what is already looking to be a very busy 2019 season.”