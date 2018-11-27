Penicuik driver Noble earns hard fought fourth in China

Young Midlothian racing driver Colin Noble toughed out a fighting fourth place finish after an incident-packed opening round of this season’s Asian Le Mans Series at Shanghai International Circuit last weekend.

The 22-year-old Scot survived significant contact from an LMP2 car, which caused damage to the rear of his car early on, but battled back to fight amongst the leading pack in the LMP3 class.

Unfortunately for Noble, despite a number of close scraps for the Ecurie Ecosse driver podium place proved to be just out of reach.

This was mainly due to the timing of a pair of safety car periods that fell poorly for the team and forced it into a highly conservative strategy that meant Noble used one set of Michelin tyres for his whole two and a half hours behind the wheel.

Noble put the fourth-placed finish down to bad luck but says he is determined to be fighting it out to be the winner in Japan.

Noble said: “You always want to do better, but we know, at least in part, where we can make improvements.

“We had bad luck behind the safety car when the decision was taken not to allow us to be waved around.

“That cost us half a lap to the leader in the class and meant completing all of my two and a half hours in the car, on the same set of tyres. That was really tough when others pitted and caught me on new rubber.

“It’s great though, to have a new challenge, new circuits and new opposition. We’ll be in the mix next time out in Japan.”

The next round of the 2018/19 Asian Le Mans Series season is set to take place at the Fuji Speedway in Japan on December 9.