Penicuik racing driver Colin Noble eyes more success

Penicuik racing driver Colin Noble says he is looking to pick up from where he left off last season ahead of an exciting new campaign of European Le Mans Series action.

The Midlothian racer will return to the ELMS championship this year with Nielsen Racing in search of the LMP3 Championship success alongside new full season team-mate Tony Wells.

The pair have already tasted a title-winning triumph together with the 2018 UK LMP3 Cup, Noble taking the title for a second consecutive year after also winning in 2017 alongside Alasdair McCaig.

Noble said: “I’m obviously thrilled to have won the LMP3 British Championship for the second year in succession and thanks must go to all my sponsors, especially Merit Holdings, for their continued support and help in making it all possible.”

The 22-year-old also came close to the title in the 2018 ELMS-supporting Michelin Le Mans Cup, scoring a pair of race wins, and two further podiums, to finish second in the season standings.

Noble finished in fourth position in the ELMS series, a trio of second places providing a real target for improvement for the coming season and he has his sights set on more success this year.

He said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Series in 2019, the team, the car, and Tony really should provide me with everything required to take the Championship fight to the competition.

“After tackling the four-hour race of the ELMS with a three driver crew last season, moving to a two-man set-up adds challenges, but also gives both of us the opportunity to get additional valuable time in the car at every round.

“I was happy with my form last season and by the year’s end, the results were really coming - I intend to pick up right where we left off and challenge for wins now.”

Noble and the Ecurie Ecosse/Nielsen racing team now head off to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia for the final race of the 2018/2019 Asian Le Mans Series across February 22-24.

Noble and his team mate, Tony Wells, currently lie fourth in the championship, a point off third and 20 off the championship leaders.