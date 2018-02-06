Rugbytots fundraise for Doddie Weir’s charity

More than 100 youngsters from the age of two to seven years old are taking part in weekly Rugbytots play sessions throughout Midlothian. On Friday 2nd, Saturday 3rd and Sunday, 4th February they took part in a ‘Tartan Tryathlon’ fundraiser for Doddie Weir’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Doddie Weir is one of rugby’s most recognisable personalities. He earned 61 caps for Scotland during a successful playing career, represented the British and Irish Lions on their successful tour to South Africa in 1997, and won championships with his two club sides, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons.

In June 2017 the Scot revealed he was suffering from motor neurone disease. Later the same year he launched the charity, its aims being to raise funds to aid research into the causes of motor neurone disease and investigate potential cures and to make grants to individuals with the illness to enable them to live as fulfilled life as possible.

The Rugbytots Tartan Tryathlon will see the children taking part in three activities, namely try scoring passing and kicking, with monies being raised through sponsorship and donations. Each child will receive a Rugbytots balloon and certificate on completing their session.

Rugbytots Midlothian coach, Graham Muir said the children are looking forward to using some of the skills they have been developing in class, while joining the rugby community in raising funds for Doddie Weir’s Trust.

He said: “Through Rugbytots we teach catching, passing and balancing skills, but in a fun, yet well-structured way. All our coaches are incredibly passionate about rugby and love seeing the kids develop week after week, while burning off lots of energy!

“Doddie Weir is such a highly respected sportsman and such a massive character in the world of rugby. We are keen to do whatever we can to support his Foundation and help raise the profile of the illness.”

Rugbytots Midlothian was launched in March 2016 and currently has classes running in Bonnyrigg, Gorebridge, Penicuik and Dalkeith.

More information about My Name’5 Doddie Foundation can be found at myname5doddie.co.uk

More information about the Rugbytots programme as well as specific classes, can be found at www.rugbytots.co.uk or by phoning 0345 313 0418.