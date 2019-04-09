Stephen Tiffney’s WBO European title bid ended by Joyce

Newtongrange boxer Stephen Tiffney’s hopes of securing the WBO European title were dashed after he was stopped in the seventh round by Ireland’s David Oliver Joyce at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

It was a brave and spirited performance from the 30-year-old, who made a bright start last Friday, but he came up short against the undefeated Joyce (10-0-8KO), who looked increasingly more threatening as the bout wore on.

Speaking to the Advertiser before the fight, Tiffney had been confident of victory, which would have won him the featherweight title and a place in the top 15 world rankings.

He said: “I’m really excited and it is a big fight for me. I’ve been working really hard. I’m 100 per cent confident of winning this fight.”

However, a combination of punches followed by a huge right hand in the seventh round sent Tiffney sprawling to the canvas, he attempted to continue and almost made it to the bell, but the referee stopped the match. It is Tiffney’s second defeat of his pro career in 12 fights after losing to Lewis Paulin in December 2017.

After the fight, Joyce said: “I’ve got so much respect for Stephen Tiffney and he gave it a good go. He tried his best. But I’m on a different level and I should be in with world champions. It was an unbelievable performance, I was confident going into the fight because I was on weight, and everything was perfect. For the past 14 weeks I’ve lived like a professional.

“For the first time ever I’ve had all of the right meals and the right amount of training and sleep, so I have to credit my nutritionist for getting me in fantastic shape.”

Tiffney was unavailable for comment as the Advertiser went to press.