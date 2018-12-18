Stewart’s Melville 58-7 Lasswade

Lasswade’s clash against Stewart’s Melville was the only National 2 fixture to go ahead with frozen pitches everywhere else.

The air temperature was bitter cold and with an overcast sky and the winter solstice just six days away, the last quarter of the game was played in semi-darkness.

Nevertheless it didn’t prevent Stewart’s Melville running out 58-7 winners.

The hosts lie third in the table with an outside chance of promotion and the gap between the two teams soon became obvious.

With just four minutes gone a lineout ploy on the Lasswade five metre line brought up the hosts’ first converted try and a catch and drive ten minutes later made it 12-0.

Traffic was mostly one way but in one StewMel attack, David Hall, recently returned from Rugby League in Australia, stole the ball on half way and galloped away from the defenders to touch down under the posts for Smith to convert.

This marked the high spot of the visitors day as the hosts ran in their third, fourth and fifth tries in the last ten minutes of the half. Two conversions completed the 31-7 half time score.

The second half continued in the same vein with five more tries, four from the backs and one pushover try. If StewMel lacked anything it was a place kicker and just one second period conversion meant an overall success rate of just 40 per cent.

League rugby gives way to the festive season now and Lasswade’s next fixture on January 12 is a must-win bottom of the table clash at home against Howe of Fife. Kick-off 2pm.