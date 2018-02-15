Swimming: Midlothian club success

There has been a lot to celebrate recently at Midlothian swimming club with the swimmers competing at the third and final round of the East District competition.

This event was held at the royal commonwealth pool from 2-4 February. Head coach, Colin Barton was ecstatic with the team’s third place in the points competition behind two much larger clubs, and he went out of his way to say “I was hugely proud of all our swimmers, with 92 per cent of swims resulting in personal best times, a fantastic return, with just rewards for the swimmers recent efforts in training.”

Club captain Fraser Wilson (picture: Raymond Keith)

The girls 11-12 year old category saw Chloe Barron win the 100m butterfly final, with a (-14.96 seconds time improvement) and finished third in 200m individual medley and 50m butterfly final, fourth in the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke heat, fifth in the finals of 100m backstroke and 50m freestyle finals.

Charlotte Thomson was 15th with her 50m butterfly, 17th in 200m individual medley, 18th in 100m butterfly, 20th in 100m freestyle heats, 25th in 50m breaststroke, 27th in 100m breaststroke and 39th in 50m backstroke. While Katy Barron was 35th in the 50m butterfly, 34th in 50m backstroke.

The boys 11-12 year old category saw a third place in the finals of 50 m butterfly and fourth place in the finals of 100m butterfly, plus seventh place in the finals 100m freestyle, eighth place for Finlay Davies in 200m individual medley, 11th in 100m breaststroke, 13th in 50m backstroke and breaststroke, 15th in 100m butterfly, 17th in 100m backstroke. While Calum Murray was sixth in the finals of 50m freestyle, 12th in 100m backstroke with (-9.39) second time improvement, 16th in 50m backstroke, 37th in 50m breaststroke.

Jonah Turnbull was 21st in 100m backstroke, 25th in 50m backstroke, 27th in 50m butterfly, 33rd in 100m freestyle, 34th in 50m freestyle.

Evie Cuthbert (Picture: Raymond Keith)

The 13 year old girls category swims saw Caledonia Crosland finish ninth in 50m breaststroke, 12th in 100 breaststroke, 17th in 200m individual medley, 22nd in 100m backstroke, 24th in 50m freestyle, 26th in 100 metre freestyle and 50m backstroke.

While Aimee Bell was 13th with her 100m breaststroke performance, 11th in 100m freestyle, 15th in 50m breaststroke, 16th in 200m individual medley, 21st in 50m freestyle, 29th in 100m butterfly (-11.67 second time improvement )and 31st in 100m backstroke.

The 13 year old boys category swims saw Freddie Parker finish 12th in 50m backstroke, 16th in his 100m backstroke (-10.37) second time improvement, 26th in 100m freestyle, 27th in 50m butterfly.

The 14 year old category boys saw Roan Murray finish in fourth place in the finals of the 50m backstroke and sixth in 100m backstroke finals and eighth place in the 100m breaststroke finals.

Luke Whitehorn, Max Turnbull and Toby Bullock (picture: Raymond Keith)

While the 200m individual medley event saw a tenth place with a time (-10.66 seconds faster than his personal best time), also finishing in tenth place with his 50m breaststroke swim, and in 11th spot with his 50m freestyle swim, 13th place in 100m freestyle heats (-8.06 seconds faster than his best time) and 12th place in 100m butterfly heats.

Fraser Burgess narrowly missed out on a place in the final with 11th in the 100m butterfly heats, going on to 13th place in the 50m butterfly, 18th place in 100m freestyle event, 20th place with his 50m freestyle, 21st in 200m individual medley, and 24th placing for his 100m backstroke. Calum Evans was 20th with his 50m butterfly performance.

The girls 15 year old category swims saw Jemma Gerstenberger finish in sixth in the finals of the 50m breaststroke. She also finished 13th in the heats of 100m breaststroke, 24th in 50m butterfly and 25th in the 100m butterfly, 27th in 50m freestyle, 29th in 100m freestyle.

While Ria Colbridge finish in tenth place with her 200m individual medley performance and in tenth place again with her 50m freestyle performance, going one place better in ninth place in 100m breaststroke heats. Also ending up in 12th place in 100m freestyle heats, 18th in 100m backstroke heats, 20th place in 50m freestyle, 25th in 100m butterfly and 27th in 50m freestyle. While Olivia Muirhead was 27th with her 100m backstroke and butterfly swims.

The boys 15 year old category swims saw Jamie Ferguson finish in fifth spot in the finals of 200m individual medley event and 50m backstroke finals, going one place better for fourth in the finals of 100m backstroke.

Also finishing in tenth spot in the 100m breaststroke, 13th in 100m freestyle, 15th in 50m freestyle and 17th in 50m butterfly. Lewis Thomson was fourth in both the finals of the 50 and 100m breaststroke finals, 13th in the 200 individual medley a massive (-12.94 second time improvement) , 24th in 100m backstroke, 26th in 50m freestyle.

The 16 year old girls category saw wins for Eilidh Redpath in the 200metre individual medley, 50m and 100m butterfly events, and both 50m and 100m freestyle finals, with second places in 50m and 100m breaststroke finals, fourth in heats of 100m backstroke event.

Evie Cuthbert finished in seventh place swimming in the 50m and 100m butterfly finals also finishing in 17th place with her 100m freestyle, 18th in 200m individual medley, and 22nd in 100m backstroke. Eilidh Maguire was 14th place in 100m butterfly, 21st with her 200m individual medley performance, While Ellie Brown was 12th in 50m backstroke, 14th with her 100m backstroke performance, 22nd in 100m butterfly. While Izzy Drysdale was 23rd with her 100m freestyle heats swim and 24th in 100m butterfly.

The 16 year old boys category saw a win for Fraser Wilson in 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly finals and second place in the 200m individual medley and 50m butterfly and 100m backstroke finals swims also finishing third in 100m freestyle, fourth in 50m freestyle.

Euan Edmiston was 15th in both the 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly, and 17th in the 50m breaststroke, 20th in both 50m and 100m backststroke, 29th in 50m freestyle. Nick Rietwelt was 20th with his 50m freestyle heats performance, 23rd in 100m breaststroke.

There were also team relay events, the highlights incude a fourth place for Calum Murray, Sam Whitehorn, Finlay Davies and Jonah Turnbull in the boys 11-12 year old 200 m medley relay and another fourth placing for Ellie Brown, Eilidh Redpath, Evie Cuthbert and Ria Colbridge in the girls 15-16 year old 200 medley relay.

The boys 15-16 year old 200 medley relay team also finished well in second place, the team consisted of Jamie Ferguson, Lewis Thomson, Fraser Wilson, and Nick Rietvelt.