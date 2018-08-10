Tiffney looking to make amends after Paulin loss

Newtongrange boxer Stephen Tiffney admits he wasn’t in the right frame of mind for his last match against Lewis Paulin last December.

Tiffney failed to make the weight and ended up being defeated by the Edinburgh boxer on points. Ahead of his first fight this year on August 24 he admits mistakes were made but says he has learned massively from them and is desperate to get back into the ring.

He said: “I’ve learned a lot from it, the way I missed the weight I really don’t want to say too much about it.

“It has happened now and I still regret it all the time but it’s done.

“It’s made me better, although it was hard to take I’ve learned massively from it and I know it will never happen again.

“I just regret going ahead with the fight with everything not being on point. I mucked up the weight. They thought I would make the weight and I hated not making it and that took even more out of me.

“I don’t want to list all these excuses take nothing away from Lewis, he came and beat me. Fair play to him.”