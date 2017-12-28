Tiffney vows to come back stronger after controversial defeat to Paulin

Newtongrange boxer Stephen Tiffney has vowed to bounce back after suffering his first defeat at professional level.

Tiffney endured a 98-92 points loss against his former amateur foe Lewis Paulin who picked up the vacant Scottish featherweight title after his win at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley last Saturday.

The MTK Scotland bout was thrown into doubt when Tiffney weighed in two pounds over the 126lbs featherweight limit last Friday – meaning the 29-year-old was unable to claim the title.

Ultimately, Paulin won the ten-round contest in an unaminous points decision though Tiffney felt there was not much in it.

Tiffney, whose record now reads (8-1), said: “I thought the fight was a lot closer than the ref’s card and some people thought I had done enough.

“There was a lot that happened through my training camp and it didn’t go to plan. I take nothing away from Lewis, though – he gave me a tough night. People who know me know that wasn’t me in there. I will take some time out over Christmas and new year then go again. This will only make me want to come back stronger.”

Paulin (11-0) remains undefeated after his win and admitted it felt like “justice had been done” after the weigh-in.

He said: “Tiff is a very good fighter so it gave me the chance to show just how good I can be as well.

“I think he brought the best out in me. Tiff was the big favourite and I was the underdog but I knew I was capable of beating him. I think a lot of people were quite naive.

“He had everything on me. I definitely feel like justice has been done given what happened before the fight. I respect Tiff and I think he will go on to bigger things. He came in and congratulated me in the changing room after so I respect him a lot for that.

“But I think the way everything that has been handled by his management team has been a disgrace. He failed to make the weight, they’ve disrespected the Scottish title by looking at the bigger picture which is really unprofessional, but it makes my win that even more sweeter. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

MTK Scotland’s Sam Kynoch is keen to book a rematch between the pair in the new year.