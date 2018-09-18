Tribute race in memory of racing legend

The final rounds of the Scottish Motorcycle Racing and Melville Club Championships take place this weekend at East Fortune Race Circuit.

There’s a record entry of over 200 bikes and sidecars competing in the two-day meeting that culminates with the 17-lap Steve Hislop Trophy Race, held annually in memory of one of Scotland’s greatest racers, with a beautiful glass trophy for the winner of the weekend’s fastest 32 riders randomly placed on the grid and a prize fund of £925 to be awarded.

Steve Hislop began his racing career at East Fortune and later became Scottish and British Champion and was a multiple Isle of Man TT winner. He was tragically killed in a helicopter crash 15 years ago near his home town of Hawick in the Scottish Borders.

The Club is hosting the Formula Sidecar Racing Association Pre-Injection Sidecars, who have travelled from all corners of England and Wales to compete this weekend for the Eck Bisset Sidecar Trophy. A packed race programme is promised including Superbikes, Formula 600, Scottish Lightweights, F125, Pre-Injection, CB500, Post Classics and a full grid of Sidecars.

The current Scottish Superbike leader Callum Grigor is narrowly ahead of John Dean by a slender five points so they will both be battling hard for the Superbike Championship title as well as the Hislop trophy. The young men at the top of the Scottish Superbikes have been sharing the spoils, however, it’s been Greg Gilfillan who has set outright lap records at both Scottish Circuits in the past two events.

Making a welcome return from racing in the British Superbike Championships is Haddington’s Paul McClung who would love to get his hands on the Steve Hislop Trophy currently held by Gifford’s Lewis Rollo who also races in the BSB series.

One Championship title has already been settled. The 2018 Pre-Injection title has been secured by Jon Dickie who leads Harry Pullar by 86 points. The CB 500 National Championship is led by Jodie Chalk with a 64-point lead over Keith Shepherd.

William Monie has a 58-point lead over Lewis Paterson in the Formula 600 Championship, closely followed by Sam Munro who trails Paterson by six points.

Local riders to look out for include Brian Nichol, Jake Harkness, Derek Wilkie, Scott Walter and John Dean.

Almost £15,000 in prize money will be handed out over the weekend. Club Champions also have rewards to collect at the event.

Race commentary, banter and interviews will be courtesy of Ian ‘Mose’ Hutchinson and Ian Robertson. With a packed programme to get through practice and qualifying will start at 9am on both days. Admission is £10 for adults with no charge for seniors and accompanied children and everyone is welcome in the paddock.