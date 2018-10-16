Whitecraigs 17-14 Lasswade

Lasswade’s search for winning form continues in National League Two after this close encounter with Whitecraigs in miserably wet and windy conditions.

Consistency of personnel available for selection also continues to be elusive with positional changes, another debutant and some recalls to service.

On top in the scrums but less outstanding in the open, Whitecraigs were first to score after 25 minutes, most of which had been spent in the visitors’ half.

Persistent forward pressure eventually paid off when Duncan finished off a long-range catch and drive from a lineout and the conversion bisected the uprights.

Lasswade replied almost immediately, setting up a scrum inside the Craigs 22 and Matt Hart dummied the defenders down the blind side to set up the five points.

Matt Smith converted from the touchline to level the score at 7-7, which carried through to half time.

Forward power took the home side back into the lead with a converted try early in the second half.

Again, Lasswade fought back in similar style and, before the hour, Cook finished off a series of rucks on or near the line and confirmed his claim on Lasswade’s player of the match award. Smith’s conversion levelled the score again.

With scores and honours even, the Craigs captain played safe and converted a penalty when the chance came to retake the lead.

Lasswade kept the home side pinned in their own 22 for the remaining 10 minutes of the game but couldn’t find a way past the Craigs’ stubborn defence and time eventually ran out to record another defeat.

It doesn’t get much easier for the Reds, who face League leaders and seven out of seven winners, Biggar, at Hawthornden this Saturday. Kick-off 3pm.