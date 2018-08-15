Xander showing plenty of promise

Xander Graham (9) riding for Edinburgh Road Club took part in the Haugh X cyclocross race in Aberdour, Fife last weekend.

In his first cyclocross race Xander, in the under 10/12, took first place in his age category and an amazing third in the U12s.

Xander has a bright future and has had top results, including first under 18s finisher in three sportives all over 50km.

Next up is cyclocross races and a mountain-bike stage race in Peebles.

Xander’s goal for 2018 is the Scottish Cyclocross Championships in December, following in his dad’s footsteps he’s targeting success in lots of cycling disciplines over the next few years.