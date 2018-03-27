Newtongrange Star 0-2 Broughty Athletic

Broughty Athletic completed a Superleague double over Newtongrange Star at New Victoria Park last Saturday with a 2-0 win.

The Star drew a blank against the Broughty men once more having lost 1-0 last September. A goal in each half for the visitors proved to be the difference for the lively Fed, who inflicted the Star’s fifth home league defeat in 11 games.

Two early threats from Broughty set the tone in the early stages as first an excellent save by Star keeper Keiron Renton denied Jamie Winters’ fierce shot before the keeper raced out to clear Sean Melvin’s wayward pass back.

Scott Swanney halted the Feds threat with better defending before the Star tested the visiting keeper John Sinclair who denied Melvin with an excellent save from his free kick after ten minutes.

Offside issues flooded the game with referee Craig Wilson under pressure but coping. A Star attempt flew over from George Hunter and only Sinclair’s outstretched leg denied Hunter from breaking the deadlock minutes later as Star grew into the game.

However, they were dealt a blow when Broughty took the lead. New loan signing from Montrose Danny Cavanagh showing why there is excitement over his arrival at Whitton Park when he outpaced the defenders and lobbed the ball over Renton in goal.

Star responded positively and only the bar prevented substitute O’Brien from finding an equaliser. Their search was stepped up in the second half and just two minutes after the break Kyle Scott’s free kick was fired over. Broughty were still dangerous on the counter attacks.

Star continued to be left frustrated whilst, at the other end, shots from Winters and Brian Clark were a timely reminder of the visitors’ danger. They finally clinched victory when Keiron McWalter swept the ball past Renton into the far corner of the net.