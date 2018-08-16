Newtongrange Star 1-1 Oakley: Late penalty denies Star victory in EOS opener

Newtongrange Star had to settle for a share of the spoils in their first ever senior league game as a penalty six minutes from time earned Oakley United a deserved point.

Star, looking to make up for their shock cup exit on Saturday, got off the to perfect start after just 80 seconds. K.Scott was played in down the right his clever cut-back was swept home emphatically by Melvin to put the home side one up.

Greig, who was to cause problems all day with his monster throw, launched one into the box from the half way line. The ball broke to 10 on the edge of the box but Mitchell threw himself in front of the ball to block the danger.

Jamieson had an effort blocked after 12 n=minutes before O’Hara had a header from inside the box easily saved two minutes later. McAteer was next to try his luck and was unlucky to see his effort from 20 yards fly inches by the post with Dunsmore rooted to the spot.

Porteous should have done better when he had a chance to play Hunter in but put too much on the pass and Robertson easily mopped up. McAteer then headed wide under pressure from Lowson from 10 yards before Robertson was lucky when he allowed a Melvin effort to squirm under his body but was relieved to see it slip past the post.

Game was swinging from end to end: first Stevenson fired a dangerous ball right across the face of goal before a Scott corner was bundled goalward and cleared off the line.

The second half started in the same vein when McMillan had an effort deflected wide after 46 minutes before excellent defending inside the 6 yard box from Mitchell cleared a dangerous free kick.

Porteous brought a decent save out of Robertson after 54 minutes before yet another Grieg long throw caused confusion a few minutes later. Oakley had a penalty claim turned down after 62 minutes when Young challenged McAteer inside the box but ref waived play on.

Another huge throw into the box by Grieg was headed cleared by Lowson before Young had to clear a dangerous cut back from inside the six- yard box after 74 minutes. Dunsmore came to his side's rescue with a neat stop down low after 78 minutes before Hunter did well to get his team up the pitch before winning a corner two minutes later.

Robertson then saved a Hunter shot down low after good work by Forster before Dawson spurned a great chance firing a free kick into the wall from just outside the box.

Oakley got the equaliser they deserved after 84 minutes when the ref awarded a penalty for a trip inside the box.

McAteer steeped forward to blast the ball home. This seemed to wake the Star back up when first O’Hara had a goal bound effort block before Robertson somehow turned a point blank

Hunter header over the bar although I am not sure he knew too much about it.

Jamieson had the final chance but saw his effort blocked inside the six-yard box.

Newtongrange: Dunsmore, Melvin (S.Scott), Young, Mitchell, Lowson, O’Hara, Bracks, Porteous (Wilson 66),K. Scott (Forster 58), Hunter, Jamieson Sclater, Richardson, Currie, Swaney