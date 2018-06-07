Newtongrange Star 1-5 Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose clinched a league and cup double after an emphatic 5-1 over win local rivals Newtongrange Star.

Kieran McGachie took advantage of hesitant Star defending to nip in to break the deadlock after just six minutes.

Keith Lough doubled the Superleague-title winners lead when he headed in Lee Currie's cross before Neil Martynuik made it three from the penalty spot with barely half an hour played in front of a bumper crowd of 1047 at Penicuik Park.

Star's Dale O'Hara went close with a free kick before Nitten were grateful to Renton for preventing any further damage with a decent save to deny Lough.

That was brief respite as Rose found a fourth before the break when defender Moyes headed in Currie's delivery.

Newtongrange improved after the interval and gave the fans something to cheer about when Forster's head across goal made it 4-1 but Rose had the final say when Kyle Wilson showed composure to dispatch the ball past substitute keeper Dunsmore.

Rose boss David White said: “I don’t think we played great tonight, but it’s been a long season.

“I’m absolutely delighted to finish with a double in my first season.

“The boys have worked their socks off all season and I couldn’t have asked any more from them.

"We were capable of winning more, but the hardest thing in football is winning cups and leagues, and we’ve managed to get two so I’m so grateful for that. I’m thankful for the boys and all the effort they have put in all season. They deserve this.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Young, Brown, Martynuik, Horne, Moyes, Stewart, Turner (Nelson), Gray (Hoskins), McGachie, Lough (Wilson), Currie

Newtongrange Star: Renton (Dunsmore), Melvin, Swaney, Lawson, O’Hara, Smith, Bracks, Porteous (S.Scott), Wilson (K.Scott), Forster, Hunter