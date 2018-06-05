Newtongrange Star 4-3 Jeanfield Swifts

Substitute Ryan Porteous struck a hat-trick as Newtongrange Star were 4-3 winners over Jeanfield Swifts in their final league game as a Junior club last Saturday.

It was an emotional day for both teams as, like the Star, Jeanfield have applied to join the EOS league for next season bringing down the curtain on this part of both clubs’ history.

The Star got off to the perfect start when after just 74 seconds a Kyle Scott corner was headed home by the supporters and committee’s player of the year Sean Melvin.

The equaliser came after 18 minutes when home keeper Jordan Dunsmore misjudged a Yates free kick allowing it to trundle into the bottom corner of the net.

Things got better for the visitors after 28 minutes when they deservedly took the lead. A corner swung into the box was nodded down unchallenged into the six-yard box when Gunnion arrived to knock the ball over the line from close in.

Jeanfield were well on top and went further ahead after 37 minutes when again a simple ball into the box was nodded back across goal for Davies to bundle home.

Porteous and Forster came on for Richardson and Smith to bring a bit more energy to the home side.

The change made an immediate impact when a superb diagonal ball by S.Scott released his brother down the left, he squared the ball to Ryan Porteous who produced a first-time finish past Mitchell to bring the Star back into the game at 3-2.

The Star levelled the game with a quite breath-taking goal from Porteous, who picked up the ball and dribbled past three players before curling an absolute beauty past the helpless Mitchell and into the top corner after 69 minutes making it 3-3.

Just when it looked like both sides would have to settle for a draw, Star’s Connor Dyet was played in on the left, he slid in to poke the ball through to Porteous who slotted the ball past Mitchell to give the Star a victory in their last Juniors game.