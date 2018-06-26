Noble aims to bounce back after Le Mans 'frustration'

Penicuik driver Colin Noble was not too downhearted after retirement forced him out of the second race of the Road to Le Mans, to leave him in third in the Michelin Le Mans Cup drivers’ championship.

Noble, in the Ecurie Ecosse racing team, was 10th fastest in qualifying in the #79 Ligier LMP3 car for race one before going on to pick up five points on finishing in fifth in the 55-minute race, with driving partner Alasdair McCaig.

In qualifying for the second race, McCaig secured eighth. However, their fortunes somewhat dipped when they were forced into retirement after a collision in race two.

The result leaves Noble third in the drivers’ championship, tied on 23.5 points with McCaig.

Anthony Wells and James Littlejohn are tied second (33.5 points), with Jens Petersen and Leonard Hoogenboom leading the way on 63 points.

Noble said: “While it’s always frustrating to come back from any race meeting without the best result you feel you could have achieved, the more important thing here is to have learnt as much as we can, as a team, and as individual drivers, about the amazing Le Mans circuit.

“There is nothing like it anywhere else in motorsport and experience there is key.

“I intend to be back and racing for better results in the near future.”

Race one started off promisingly enough for McCaig before drama then struck the Scotsman on the pit straight on the fifth lap of the race, the car slowing momentarily, dropping him to 13th overall.

Quick pit work, though, helped the team mightily, with McCaig handing over to Noble for the second half of the race and the car re-joining the race up to eighth.

From there, Noble fought his way up to fifth place and held on for five points.

In the second race, Noble looked to be on course for a top-five finish before contact with another runner at the second Mulsanne chicane, just before the halfway mark, sent the car spinning into the gravel, with rear-right damage, and into retirement.

The team will be back in action again next month in the European Le Mans Series and Michelin Le Mans Cup on July 21-22 at the world-famous Red Bull Ring.