Bradley Forbes-Cryans makes the cut for Tokoyo 2020 Olympics

Midlothian canoeist Bradley Forbes-Cryans has been selected to represent Team GB at the Tokoyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Forbes-Cryans put down the run of his life at the World Championships last month, to finish just off the podium in fourth place and secure his Tokyo berth, beating some of the world’s biggest names in the process.

The Roslin native is a World Cup silver medallist and won silver at the U23 World Championships last year.

He started canoeing at CR Cats Canoe Club in Alva, Scotland, and becomes the fourth paddler from the club to represent Team GB, following in the footsteps of double Olympian Fiona Pennie, 2004 Olympic silver medallist Campbell Walsh and, C2 paddler Craig Brown from Atlanta 1996.

“It’s been an absolute dream of mine to compete at the Olympic Games and to have that opportunity now is incredible,” said Bradley.

“I am so thankful to have such a great team around me at British Canoeing and the support from National Lottery funding, UK Sport and my sponsors, I couldn’t have done it without them.

“The emotional support from my friends and family, being on the rounds every step with me means such a lot and it really motivates me to get back in my boat and start training hard towards Tokyo.”

Mark England, Team GB’s Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, said: “The canoeing selections for Team GB bring a mix of Olympic pedigree and exciting new talent.

“The four canoe slalom athletes have shown their capabilities to make it to these Games, there is much to look forward to for the sport at Tokyo 2020.”