Bradley Forbes-Cryans is preparing for the Olympics (pic: British Canoeing/Kim Jones)

The 26-year-old, who will compete in the K1 slalom event, actually thought he would be pushed for preparation time when he was originally selected.

A year’s delay due to Covid put paid to that. But now he’s raring to go when the action finally gets under way at the end of this month.

He said: “From the point I figured out that canoe slalom was in the Olympic Games that was all I really wanted to do.

"With my second canoe club, CR CATS Club, I think I'm the fifth Olympian to come from that club after the likes of Campbell Walsh and David Florence.

"They've come away with Olympic medals and I really hope I can emulate what they've done and come away with a really strong result."

Forbes-Cryans’s selection for Japan was confirmed way back in October 2019 after he finished fourth in the World Championships in Spain.

"From there I thought that the Olympics were going to roll round really quickly and almost felt I didn't have enough time to prepare,” he said. “Little did I known there would be a global pandemic.

"But the extra time to prepare hasn't been all that great because our training venue at the Lee Valley Water centre was closed for three or four months.

"We couldn't get on the water so I had a gym installed in my flat with the help of British Canoeing with the goal of getting as strong and physically fit as I possibly could in that period I wasn't able to get on the water.

"I feel I did a really good job of that and when I did get the opportunity to get back onto the water it was all focussed on the canoeing and trying to lift that technical level again."

Forbes-Cryans already has a World Championship K1 team gold medal from Rio in 2018, and an individual silver from the under-23 World Championships the same year. Now he’s setting his sights on adding an Olympic gong to his collection.