Broomiknowe 'Get into Golf' initiative

Ladies, have you ever thought about taking up golf?

Or perhaps you have played in the past but had to give up for work or family commitments? As part of a Scottish Golf initiative called “Get into Golf” Broomieknowe Golf Club, situated in the heart of Bonnyrigg, is just the place to come along and give it a try!

Broomieknowe is a beautiful parkland course and the club is all set for ladies to “Get into Golf”.

An Open Evening will be held on Wednesday 29 May in the Clubhouse at 6.30pm. You will get the chance to meet the Club Captain as well as the Ladies Captain and committee members who will explain what the initiative is all about.

On the evening, you will be able to sign up to take part in 8 x 1hour lessons, led by our professional, Mark Patchett. We know that many ladies work through the day, so some lessons will be held in the evening, while ladies who are free through the day may wish to sign up for a morning or afternoon session.

The Club Captain, George Clark, is 100% behind this initiative and will ensure that ladies who complete the course of 8 lessons are given a discounted rate of membership to the club.

Readers of the Midlothian Advertiser will have followed the progress and success of one of our junior members, Hannah Darling, who has achieved great things at the tender age of 15 years!

She is an inspiration to many and the ladies of Broomieknowe are very proud of her. We won’t all manage to be as good as Hannah, and many ladies just enjoy a social game of golf! It’s a great way to get some exercise and be out in the fresh air.

Hannah’s success has had a knock-on effect on the number of new Juniors joining Broomieknowe and the number of Juniors including Girls has doubled in the last two years and we are now hoping to attract more ladies.

Hannah, as a Junior, played with the ladies, and they encouraged her and helped develop her love of the game. Another two past juniors, now young lady members, Kate McIntosh and Hannah Scott have enjoyed great successes in both Broomieknowe, Midlothian County and national golf events with Kate playing for Scotland and both having been Broomieknowe ladies champion.

Last weekend, the ladies won the prestigious Edinburgh Ladies Interclub tournament beating Baberton in the final. Broomieknowe is committed to encouraging young people and ladies of all ages - so come and join us!

Any lady – either new to golf or returning to golf – will be made very welcome at the Open Evening, on Wednesday, May 29.

To register for the evening, email our administrator, Kevin Armitage administrator@broomieknowe.com or give call on 0131 663 9317.