Colin back behind the wheel for Euro season

Continuity is key for Nielsen Racing as they prepare for the European season of racing ahead in both the European Le Mans Series and Michelin Le Mans Cup.

The British-based team recently secured the Asian Le Mans Series title in style with Midlothian based driver, Colin Noble and team mate, Tony Wells.

This long-standing paring continues into the European season as they team up in the #7 Duqueine D08 LMP3.

The team will also field a second D08 for Garett Grist, Rob Hodes and Charles Crews, again a continuation of the Asian programme from 2019-20.

This will be the team’s third season in ELMS and having shown race-winning pace in both campaigns, Nielsen Racing intends to carry the momentum from Asia.

In addition to the ELMS programme, the team will also field three D08s in the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Colin and Tony keep the #7 in this championship as do Rob and Garett in the #10.

Noble said: “I’m really looking forward to competing in ELMS and Michelin Le Mans Cup again this season sharing with Tony and racing for Nielsen.

“Hopefully we can carry the momentum from winning the Asian Le Mans Series into Europe in the new Duqueine.”

Team principal Sven Thompson said he was delighted to retain his winning side.

He said: “We have had a great winter season in the Asian Le Mans Series and we are especially pleased to have such great continuity heading into the European season.

“Colin and Tony have a proven winning pedigree and will be heading into the championship very much with their eyes on the title.