Dalkeith hammer Gala YM to book semi-final spot

Dalkeith RFC hosted Gala YM on Saturday in a play off to decide the last semi final place in the East Region Bowl.

The Midlothian side are currently top of East Division 3 and they certainly showed why as they scored ten tries in the 64-36 win over their opponents from the Borders.

YM went ahead after five minutes when Finlayson slotted home a penalty goal.

Dalkeith quickly replied though using their big forwards to score twice in as many minutes though Howden and Letson and both were converted by Wilson.

When Dalkeith’s Tokarski scored a third converted try the game was slipping away from YM but they rallied and Kellett intercepted a pass to streak round behind the posts which Finlayson converted.

However before the break Dalkeith were able to run in a further three converted tries and a 32 point lead with Hamilton, Smith and Lockhart all getting their names on the scoresheet.

YM were not going to give up and took play into the home 22 and when a thrust by Dewar saw him just short, Graham was on hand to crash over for another converted try.

Dalkeith scored again through Wilson who then converted as play went from end to end.

Kellett got his second try with blistering run up the touchline with the visitors again converting.

Once again Dalkeith scored though Davidson but this time Wilson’s conversion bounced off the post.

Kellett got his hat trick for the visitors with another dazzling try which was again converted putting YM into the thirties.

Dalkeith ran in two more unconverted tries as time ran out with Wilson and Lockhart adding a second each to their individual tallies for the day. However, it was YM who got the final score when they engineered a fine try for Patterson.

Dalkeith will now face Edinburgh University Medics in the semi-final this Saturday, February 1 with a 1.30pm kick off while the other semi-final takes place later in the month on February 15.