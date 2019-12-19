Duncan and Dougall picked for Scotland trip to Oz in 2020

Two local bowling stars have been chosen to represent Scotland at next year’s World Bowls Championships in Australia.

Bonnyrigg BC’s Ronnie Duncan and Dalkeith’s Stacey Dougall will head to the Goald Coast next May and June.

Bowls Scotland’s High-Performance Selection Panel have shown complete confidence in the players that represented Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and contributed to the most successful Games ever by a Scottish lawn bowls team.

From that squad, seven out of the 10 players that played on the Gold Coast in 2018 made themselves available for selection.

The men’s team remains the same from the 2018 Commonwealth Games with Duncan joined by fellow double gold medalist Derek Oliver.

Also in the team is fellow 2018 gold medallist Darren Burnett, who will be competing in his fourth World Championships.

The squad is rounded off by Team Scotland Team of the Year Award winners and iconic duo Paul Foster MBE and Alex Marshall MBE.

In the women’s team, McDougall and Kay Moran have been selected following their silver medal in the triples at the 2018 Games.

They will be joined by Lauren Baillie-Whyte, who won a bronze medal in the pairs at the 2016 World Championships in Christchurch, New Zealand.

British Isles (BIWBC) singles and under 25 singles champions for 2018, Dee Hoggan and Claire Anderson complete the squad.

Bowls Scotland High Performance Coach, David Gourlay MBE, said: “The World Bowls Championships is the second biggest event on the bowls calendar, second only to the Commonwealth Games.

“Again, the championships will be held on Southern Hemisphere greens which always creates challenges for Northern Hemisphere countries.

“However, I have total confidence that the squad selected has the ability to challenge for medals.

“Every member of the squad has previous experience and success playing in the Southern Hemisphere and this was a crucial part of the selection process.”

Siblings Carla and Jason Banks have also been selected as travelling reserves for the championships.

Jason has continued to develop into one of Scotland’s most promising talents and confirmed this by recently winning the IIBC World under 25 men’s singles title.

Meanwhile, sister Carla has excelled in national and international competitions in recent years.

She also competed at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games which were held in Samoa.

The championships will be held at three state of the art facilities on Australia’s Gold Coast.

They are Broadbeach Bowling Club, Helensvale Bowling Club and Mussgrave Hill Bowling Club.