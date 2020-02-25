Engines ready for the season’s start

This year the Cowdenbeath Racewall will be celebrating the 40th season of BriSCA Formula II racing under the leadership of GMP.

It was at Newtongrange that GMP started and ironically it was on second weekend of March that the first meeting took place.

When Newtongrange closed GMP moved to Central Park in Cowdenbeath, built the infamous concrete wall giving birth to the infamous Racewall.

Would you believe that the GMP staff that day included Lorraine Chisholm, Adam and Margaret Brown and Ronnie Featch in some capacity or other and they are still going strong today.

However at the end of the last season Marilyn Allison, Ann and Ian Deas retired and they too were amongst the hardy brigade of GMP officials.

The 40th season at the Racewall has all the promises of being another exciting one with Knockhill back on the calendar after a break of seven years.

There are a World Final, two European and a British Championship, World Championship Qualifying Rounds, National Series Rounds, the Superbowl and Scottish Championships to run so it has the makings of a busy season.

The first weekend’s racing takes in Knockhill, the Racewall and Crimond with the Formula II drivers having three World Championship qualifying rounds in three days and whilst the ORCi Stock rods have their European Championship at Knockhill they are also racing at the Fife tracks of Racewall and Knockhill.

The Banger World Cup is in April whilst the Saloon European Championship and the Ministox British Championship is in May.

The Stock Rod World Final is in September and over the closing weeks of the season there are the Saloons Superbowl and National Series rounds for Formula IIs and Saloons.

The practice meetings are on March 1 and 8 before the season gets underway on March 14.