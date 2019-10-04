Forbes-Cryans helps secure Olympic quota places at World Championships

Bradley Forbes-Cryans finished top of the individual men’s points race after another day of high drama at the Canoe Slalom World Championships which concluded in La Seu.

The result means that the Roslin canoeist secured a further Olympic quota place for Team GB.

Forbes-Cryans put down a stellar run in the semi to make his first ever World Championship final.

An hour later he went on to post one of the best runs of his life, with just the lightest of touches on gate 10 ultimately costing him a medal, to finish in fourth, a significant achievement nevertheless.

With the pressure mounting, Olympic Champion, Joe Clarke set off well, but a touch on gate 11 and again on 19 upset his plans and he finished just behind Bradley in fifth.

It was not the outcome he was looking for and it opened the door for Bradley who now tops the British selection standings.

Thrilled to have his best ever performance at a World Championships, Bradley said: “I was really, really pleased with the run today.

“I just came into this competition with no expectations whatsoever and normally I have made this a real make or break competition for me.

“I picked up a small penalty which has cost me a medal, but I am really happy with my performance across the weekend.

“It is super fine margins in this men’s K1 event and I feel for Joe who was on the wrong side of it today.”

Also competing at the event were fellow Britons Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods.

Franklin also finished top of the individual points race for the women to secure another Olympic quota.

Summing up the weekend’s racing Paul Ratcliffe, Canoe Slalom Performance Director said: “It was incredibly tough, tight racing this week.

“We know that we have such a strong team and that it is always going to be difficult to separate them and we have a first past the post policy.

“Every single member of the team, athletes and coaching staff have handled themselves incredibly well under intense pressure.

“To leave here having achieved our number one aim of securing four Olympic quota places is a great position to be in.”

The next Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo in 2020 and 2019 will see the start of the boat qualification and athlete selection process for canoe slalom.

In canoe slalom four boat classes compete at the Olympic Games and for 2020 there has been a change to the event programme to ensure gender equity.

The women’s canoe single (C1) has replaced the men’s canoe double (C2).

The men’s canoe single (C1), men’s kayak (K1) and women’s kayak (K1) are the other three events.

Great Britain must first qualify a nation quota place in each boat class at the 2019 World Championships.