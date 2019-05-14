It’s gearing up to be a weekend of action packed track racing

A good turnout of motorbikes and sidecars is expected for the fourth round of the Scottish Motorcycle Racing Championship and the Melville Championship at East Fortune Race Circuit this weekend.

The event will also host the Michael Moore Trophy race for the Stock-twins/Lightweights class.

Taking part in the packed race programme will be a good quota of participants from Mid-Lothian including Jason Horne, Penicuik, David Magrath, Roslin, David Henderson, Loanhead, Tony Alexander Bilston and John Waugh Dalkeith. Also Adon Davie who won both of his Junior Supersport races in British Superbikes at Silverstone last month as well as all four of his East Fortune races in the opening round.

Classes include Superbikes, Formula 600, Lightweights, Stock-twins, CB500 Classics, Pre-Injection 600 and 1200, Formula 125 and Sidecars.

Race commentary and anecdotes will be provided by ex-sidecar racer Ian ‘Mose’ Hutchison and Ian Robertson.

Bikes will be on the circuit for practice and qualifying from 9.00am on both days.