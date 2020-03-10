Kicking off in some new kit

Midlothian Ladies walking football team will be stepping out for their first match on March 15 in new strips and tops, thanks to the generosity of a local community charity.

Bonnyrigg and Sherwood Community Development Trust presented the new group with the kit as part of their efforts to support local groups and causes.

The Trust raises funds by selling donated goods in their community charity shop in Bonnyrigg.

While walking football sessions started eight years ago in Scotland, ladies only sessions have been a more recent addition.

It’s all part of Ageing Well, a physical activity project designed to increase good health in later life.

Vivian Wallace, who runs Ageing Well and plays on the ladies team said: “Ageing Well gives older people the chance to take a lead in improving their own health, encouraging them to have a more active lifestyle.

“One part of that is our walking football sessions.

“The sport has proved very popular in Scotland and it’s great we now have a ladies group up and running in Midlothian.

“The ladies play twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7pm, at Saltire Soccer in Mayfield Industrial Estate and we welcome anyone who fancies coming along and giving it a go.

“We’re looking forward to walking onto the pitch on Sunday to take on Perth Ladies in our new team colours and would like to thank the Trust for their support of our new ladies group.”