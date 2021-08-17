Lasswade AC take title treble with wins for Sarah Tait, Harry Henriksen and Matthew Tait
Lasswade AC runners returned from last week's Scottish Championships at Grangemouth with a hat-trick of titles.
Harry Henriksen was first to strike gold in the u20 men’s 5000m, leading from gun to tape with a strong run to win in 14.59.94, just outside his pb.
In the field events Matthew Tait was competing in the u17 high jump and took the title with a jump of 1.83m.
And Sarah Tait then rounded off her superb season on a high by taking the senior 3000m steeplechase.
Despite being a little jaded from recent competitions, the European under-23 finalist won comfortably in 10.40.61.
She said: “ It is the end of my season and to win gold was a nice way to finish.
“ I felt the tiredness in my legs and probably need a break now.”
Guy Learmonth dropped down from his usual 800m to 400m, but had to settle for second place behind Airdrie's Brodie Young with Lasswade clubmate Greg Louden finishing fifth.
Olivia Meikle reached the final of the women's 1500 metres, finishing ninth in a personal best of 4.57.74.
Other Lasswade athletes in action included Alastair Scott who narrowly missed a place in the final of the U17 800 metres.
Murray Blair reached the senior men's 100m semi-finals while in the men's 1500m Magnus Tait – having chosen to forego his stronger steeplechase event – led the field to the bell in his men's 1500m heat but faded on the final lap to finish eighth.