Sarah Tait (left) on her way to a winning debut for Scotland at the Loughborough International (pic; John Patton)

The 20-year-old Lasswade AC runner just missed automatic selection when her winning 3000 metres steeplechase time at the recent trial race - at the English under-23 Championships in Bedford - was an agonising half a second outside the required 10 minute mark set by British Athletics.

She just missed out again when taking bronze at the British Senior Championships in Manchester last weekend, clocking 10.03.58.

But the selectors have exercised their discretion and shown flexibility by calling her up anyway for the championships which take place in Estonia next week, from July 8-11.

Sarah said she was absolutely delighted to have been selected after all and thanked British Athletics and scottishathletics for the opportunity, as well as her coaches Kirk and Linda Smith.