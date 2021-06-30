Lasswade athlete Sarah Tait in Team GB for European under-23 Championships in Estonia
Lasswade's Sarah Tait is off to the under-23 European Championships despite just missing out on the qualifying standard.
The 20-year-old Lasswade AC runner just missed automatic selection when her winning 3000 metres steeplechase time at the recent trial race - at the English under-23 Championships in Bedford - was an agonising half a second outside the required 10 minute mark set by British Athletics.
She just missed out again when taking bronze at the British Senior Championships in Manchester last weekend, clocking 10.03.58.
But the selectors have exercised their discretion and shown flexibility by calling her up anyway for the championships which take place in Estonia next week, from July 8-11.
Sarah said she was absolutely delighted to have been selected after all and thanked British Athletics and scottishathletics for the opportunity, as well as her coaches Kirk and Linda Smith.
Since the start of the year the Lasswade athlete has knocked more than a minute off her personal best.