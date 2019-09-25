Lasswade get back to winning ways in Perth

Lasswade RFC picked up their second win of the Tennents National Division 3 league season on Saturday away to Perthshire.

The game started ominously when the visitors conceded three kickable penalties in the first ten minutes but the Perthshire kicker was off target with the third one to keep the deficit to 6-0.

The visitors began to settle into the game and as the second quarter approached, counter-attacked from their own 22.

Good support and inter-passing saw Humphries into the corner but too far out for Andy Hall on kicking duties this week.

In a match strewn with penalties, Lasswade were reduced to thirteen men at this point after a second yellow card in five minutes.

Perthshire took full benefit and powered their way up the park.

From a period of pressure on the Lasswade line their prop went over for a converted try to take them eight points ahead.

This proved to be the turning point in the game as Lasswade immediately responded with a break-away try.

Two more tries followed in the last five minutes of the half, the first from Robertson against the posts and the second by Gladstone finishing off another long range counter-attack.

Two out of three conversions by Hall set the half time score at 13-22.

The second half got off to a good start for Lasswade when a lineout five metres from the Perthshire line set up a classic catch and drive finished off by Tiffney and converted by Hall.

From then on Perthshire never really threatened the visitors’ line.

As the hour approached Lasswade forward dominance put the issue beyond doubt when Robertson grounded the bull against the posts after several close in rucks and mauls.

Hall converted to set an uncatchable score-line of 13-36.

Perthshire stemmed the tide for most of the final quarter but in the dying minutes could not prevent another counter-attack, good support play rewarded Blair Smith with the final try beside the posts for Hall to finalise the score at 13-43.