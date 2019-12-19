Lasswade pick up the bonus point in final game of 2019 against Perthshire

Lasswade hosted Perthshire RFC in their latest Tennents National Division 3 fixture last Saturday.

Although the Midlothian side have won as many games as the other league leaders they have fallen short on try bonus points and need to rectify this.

On paper Perthshire were a prime opportunity to do just that being second from bottom with only one win from eleven.

A bonus point try in the first half seemed unlikely when the hosts kicked off towards Rosewell against a stiff, icy wind on a pitch close to saturated.

Undeterred, though, they immediately put pressure on the Perthshire line until penalised and kicked back into their own half.

They were soon back on the offensive though and from a scrum in their own 22, forwards and backs combined to get the ball back up the pitch and Matt Smith jinked and swerved round three defenders to cover the last 20 metres to the corner with just eight minutes played.

Not surprisingly the headwind deflected his conversion attempt.

On the quarter-hour Wichary opened his ultimately successful claim to player of the match when he capitalised on a scrum turnover on the Perthshire 22 and Smith added the two.

Lasswade dominated territory and possession for the next 20 minutes but Perthshire spoiled and defended well enough to staunch the flow of points.

They eventually creaked again as a largely forward drive up the centre was finished off by Robertson under the posts for an easy two points by Smith.

The restart went dead and from the scrum on halfway Blair Smith broke through some weak tackling and set up Gladstone to cover the last 20 metres to the post for 26-0.

Into first half stoppage time Blair Smith added his own name to the score sheet after Wichary made the initial break.

Smith’s boot made up the 33-0 half-time score.

With the wind at their backs and totally on top in just about every aspect of the game, Lasswade used the second forty to add five more tries through Nisbet, a second for Wichary, Mackenzie, Graham and Scott Sinclair plus three Smith conversions.

This five pointer and the considerable addition to their points difference, moves Lasswade up to third place, just five points behind Berwick and Ardrossan, the latter having played an extra game.

It’s still at least a five horse race though with just nine points between first and fifth.

Laswade’s next fixture is on January 11, away to sixth placed Hillhead/Jordanhill.