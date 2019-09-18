McClung wins Memorial Trophy for second time

Haddington superbike racer Paul McClung scorched his way to a stunning victory in the annual Steve Hislop Memorial Trophy race as another Melville Club motorcycle season came to an end at East Fortune Race Circuit.

Spectators were thoroughly entertained with a full programme of 29 races but with a cold wind blowing across the circuit all weekend, causing a low track temperature, there were no lap records broken unlike this time last year.

The season’s finale was the Steve Hislop Memorial Trophy race for Saturday’s fastest riders, won for the second consecutive time by McClung who headed to his home track with victory in his sights as he prepares for his final rounds of the BSB National Superstock 1000 series.

Like Hislop, McClung had also begun his racing at the East Lothian circuit before progressing to the British Superbike series.

The prestigious trophy was presented by Margaret Hislop, Steve’s mum, who had travelled up from Denholm in the Scottish Borders especially for the presentation.

Resident trackside commentator Ian ‘Mose’ Hutchinson paid tribute to Hislop during the presentation of the trophy and the accompanying prize money and he reminded the gathered spectators that Hizzy was an 11-times Isle of Man TT race winner who started his race career at East Fortune before going on to become Scottish and British Champion.

McClung made a rapid start from the second row of the grid in the Hislop race and at the end of the opening lap he was at the front closely followed by Aberdeen’s Sam Munro and Fife’s Greg Gilfillan just behind.

At the end of the second lap McClung was leading and the other two had swapped places and the three riders soon started to pull a lengthy gap from the rest of the field and held their positions for the remainder of the 17 laps.

McClung was first past the chequered flag, just over 15 seconds ahead of Gilfillan, with Munro seven seconds adrift of Gilfillan.

As well as winning the Hislop Trophy, McClung picked up three of the weekend’s Superbike race wins, and Gilfillan took the other win with Richard Stanbury gaining a second place and three third places.

McClung has a couple of week’s break before travelling to Donington Park for the penultimate BSB race then on to Brands Hatch in Kent for his final race meeting of the season.

Gilfillan is the 2019 Scottish Superbike Champion. Perth’s Torquil Paterson took the Scottish Lightweights’ Championship with Otterburn’s Scott Campbell runner-up and they shared the wins this weekend.

Formula 600 Champion is Sam Munro who won all four of his races.

In the CB500 Championship Keith Shepherd from Gateshead is a slender two points ahead of Fife’s Jodie Chalk with one more round at Knockhill in a fortnight to determine the champion.

Chalk, Scotland’s first ever female Championship winner, picked up three wins and a third place while Shepherd won one race and was runner-up three times.

Stephen Kershaw and Stuart Clark currently lead the Sidecar Championship, eighteen points ahead of Gordon Shand and Tony Belsey.

The Championship decider will be during the last round in two weeks at Knockhill in Fife.