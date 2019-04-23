Midlothian bowls: New season under way and you can get involved

A newly formed group in Midlothian is hoping to help raise the profile of bowls and get more people young and old involved in the sport.

The group is Bowls Midlothian and is being led by John Halliday which is a tremendous accolade, for him, his club Dalkeith and Midlothian.

Halliday has given many years of voluntary service and has given to the game in numerous capacities.

Bowls plays an active part all over the county and is very much at the heart of the community being accessible and open to all, and being one of the best participation sports covering all generations.

This Friday sees the start of the Bowls Midlothian Evening Leagues sponsored by The Terry Healy Group ( previously known as the Esk League) and this involves around 600 bowlers participating on Friday.

The format remains five leagues of 10 teams although this year there will be three up and three down creating no meaningless matches.

The Tuesday Legends Senior Leagues start next Tuesday, April 30.

Bonnyrigg Bowling Club will also be holding a Try Bowls event this Sunday, April 28 for anyone who is interested in coming along and trying the sport. It’s for people of all ages and all abilities.

The necessary equipment and coaching will be provided. All you require to bring is a pair of trainers or flat soled shoe.

Bowls Midlothian are looking for club ambassadors to act as focal points to provide news on your club’s events and if you would like to assist please email BowlsMidNews@gmail.com or contact us via our social media channels,Facebook & Twitter.